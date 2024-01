Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd. ‘s Super Mario RPG for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-seller in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, Super Mario RPG sold 2,960 units to rank as the No. 22 software for the week.

It has sold 396,836 units to date in the region.

Super Mario RPG is an updated version of the SNES title that includes turn-based battles, and original characters Mallow and Geno.

The final game includes time-based attacks and defense options.