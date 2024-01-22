Xbox Beyond Countdown Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Beyond Countdown Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 50 percent.

Discounted DLC includes the Forza Horizon Premium Add-Ons Bundle at $31.99, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass at $9.99, Alien: Isolation Crew Expendable at $1.39, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha 3 at $0.99, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Upgrade at $31.49, and Resident Evil 4 Extra DLC Pack at $14.99.

The sale ends Jan. 22.