PSN holds Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at $19.99, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition at $9.99, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at $19.99, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience at $11.99, Resident Evil 3 at $9.99, Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition $7.99, Resident Evil 2 at $9.99, and Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition at $13.99.

The sale ends Jan. 31.