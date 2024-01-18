Xbox holds Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition at $19.99, Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition at $27.99, Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition at $9.99, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered at $11.99, New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja at $10.49, Redout II – Deluxe Edition at $14.84, and World War Z: Aftermath at $19.99.

The sale ends Nov. 16.