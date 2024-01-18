PSN holds New Year Deals Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the New Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Sonic Superstars at $35.99, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at $19.99, Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition at $39.99, Resident Evil 3 at $9.99, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition at $39.99, Sonic Frontiers at $23.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $19.99, and Everybody’s Golf at $9.99.

The sale ends Jan. 31.