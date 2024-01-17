Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 1; sells 1.5M in Japan

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in Japan for the sixth nonconsecutive week.

Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 221,738 units to rank as the No. 1 software title in the period.

It has sold 1.54 million units in the territory to date.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.