Samsung Galaxy S24 Series previewed

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week previewed the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series which feature new Galaxy AI computing.

The Galaxy S24 will include a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and the S24+ will include a 6.7-incgh QHD+ display. Both include a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, and 12MP Front Camera. The S24 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the S24+ packs a 4,900mAh battery.

The flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra will include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, 200MP Wide Camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

All Galaxy S24 models sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 1-120Hz refresh rates, 2,600nit peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Armor, and seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates.

Galaxy AI contains artificial intelligence for new features including Live Translate two-way, real-time voice and text translations, Chat Assist to create messages, Note Assist for AI-generated summaries, and Transcript Assist to transcribe, summarize and translate recordings.

Finally, new Galaxy AI editing tools will allow users to remaster photos, fill in parts of an image background, amplify an image, or deploy Instant Slow-mo to generate additional frames to slow down standard videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra will be sold at $799, $999, and $1,299, respectively, Jan. 31.