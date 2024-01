Sony Corp. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 4 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download in the latest data from the PlayStation Network.

For the month of Dec., Resident Evil 4 ranked as the No. 18 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.