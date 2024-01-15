PS5 No. 2 in Japan Dec. 31 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 81,943 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31.

For the period, the PS5 sold 72,207 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 9,736 units.

Sony sold 4.9 million PS5 units in Q2 ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $324 million, an increase of 16 percent from one year ago.

Q2 revenue in the division totaled $6.3 billion, an increase of 32 percent from the year prior.

Sony cited an increase in sales of non-first-party titles, increase in hardware sales, and impact of foreign exchange rates.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 67.6 million software units for the quarter.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.

PS5 sales totaled 46.6 million units to date.