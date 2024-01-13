PS Plus Game Catalog Jan. 2024 previewed

January 13, 2024

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Jan. 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – Next Level Edition (PS5, PS4), Resident Evil 2 (PS5, PS4), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5), LEGO City Undercover (PS4), Just Cause 3 (PS4), Session: Skate Sim (PS5, PS4), Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4), Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS5, PS4), Surviving the Aftermath (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Rally Cross (PS5, PS4), Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS5, PS4), Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4), Legend of Mana (PS4), Secret of Mana (PS4).

The titles will be released Jan. 16.

