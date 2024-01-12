Speck to drop Gemtones wireless earbuds

Speck this week announced Gemtones, an entry in the wireless earbuds space for the phone case maker.

Gemtones will be sold in three models – Play, Sport, and Pro. The products include mechanical catch locks to prevent loss and transparent charging case lids. All versions are compatible with a customizable iOS or Android app which can control volume and help find a lost earbud.

Gemtones Play, at $49.99, is an everyday earbud solution that includes four sizes of silicone eartips. Sport, at $59.99, is an on-ear product with flexible ear hooks to stay in place during workouts. Pro, at $79.99, features multi-point Bluetooth, wireless charging and IPX5 water resistance.

Gemtones will be sold in Feb.