MSI this week announced the MSI Claw A1M, a new PC gaming handheld.

The MSI Claw will sport up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU with 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores and 2 low power E-cores.

The 7-inch FHD 120Hz touchscreen display is flanked by dual analog sticks, dual triggers, ergonomic grips, and ABXY buttons.

The final hardware will include 2W speakers, headphone jack, Micro SD card reader, and a 53Whr battery said to last 50 percent longer than rival systems.

It will be sold in Q1 2024.