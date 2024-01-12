mophie juice pack is back for iPhone 15

mophie this week announced the return of the juice pack for Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone 15 lineup.

The mophie juice pack for iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max adds more than 50 percent battery life in a low-profile design that felt solid and contoured in the hand.

When attached via USB-C, power is charged to the phone first then to the juice pack battery, which ranges between 2,400 and 2,800mAh.

The final product includes raised corners for damage protection and a status/standby button to turn off the case or check the battery level.

The juice pack will be sold in Feb. at $99.95.