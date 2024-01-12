Eureka mops the floor with J20 robot vacuum

Eureka this week announced the J20, a new robot vacuum that utilizes a new mop and base station system.

The Eureka J20 robot vacuum includes the RollRenew Mopping System which sports a rotating belt mop that always uses fresh water when cleaning to tackle tougher stains.

In addition, the comprehensive base station can empty the dust bin, wash the mop belt, collect dirty water, refill clean water, and add detergent for minimal user maintenance.

The final unit includes a ventilation system with built-in fan to prevent odor build up.

The dust bin is estimated to hold about 75 days worth of trash pickup.

The Eureka J20 will be sold in Apr. at $1,399.