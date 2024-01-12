ASUS ROG 8 Phone Pro a solid slate

ASUS this week previewed the ROG 8 Phone Pro, the latest entry in the mobile gaming space.

The ROG 8 Phone Pro held a solid build with hefty specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 24GB RAM and 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED at 165Hz.

The hardware packs a brand new tri-camera system that packs a 50MP IMX890 Sony sensor, 6 Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer and 3X Telephoto lens with OIS.

The Pro spec even includes a small rear Mini LED display that can be customized for notifications or even a custom name. To keep hands cool, a fan can be attached to the rear which includes trademark RGB lighting and pass-through ports for charging and a headphone jack.

The matte black glass chassis felt a bit heavy but well-built considering the amount of tech housed inside.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro will be sold in Q1 at $1,199.99.