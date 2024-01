ASUS this week previewed new gaming monitors including a dual-mode 480Hz OLED gaming monitor.

The PG27AQDP is a 27-inch OLED monitor that sports QHD resolution at a speedy 480Hz refresh rate.

In addition, the 32-inch ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP boasts a dual-mode to switch between 4K 240Hz and FHD 480Hz modes. The monitor is G-SYNC and FreeSync compatible with 1300-nit peak brightness.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1.