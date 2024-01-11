Samsung Galaxy Book 4 equips Microsoft Copilot

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 which can connect to Microsoft Corp.’s Copilot AI.

The Galaxy Book 4 can connect to Samsung Galaxy phones and work with Microsoft Copilot to find, read, and summarize text messages, or create and send messages from the PC.

The function will allow users to access smartphone functions and information from a PC without having to open multiple apps.

Additional integration includes using a Galaxy phone camera as a PC webcam for conferencing software like Microsoft Teams.