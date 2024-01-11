LG OLED T a clear stunner

LG Electronics this week previewed the LG OLED T, a transparent 4K OLED display panel.

The LG OLED T holds a 77-inch display that can relay content in a transparent panel that blends into the background. In the demonstration, the 4K content looked to be suspended in air as the panel disappeared into the environment.

The OLED T includes the Zero Connect Box to wirelessly transmit 4K images and sound to the display. In addition, the hardware includes the Alpha 11 AI processor for 70 percent increased graphic performance and 30 percent faster processing speed.

The LG OLED T will be sold in 2024.