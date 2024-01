TCL this week announced a 115-inch QD Mini LED TV, the world’s largest Mini LED TV to date.

The 115QM891G 115-inch SKU will include 20,000 local dimming zones and the new TCL AIPQ Ultra Processor.

In addition, Q Class Mini LED TVs will sport up to 2,400 nits of brightness.

The previous size champion in the TCL lineup was the 98-inch panel, which the company says has held steady demand since launch.