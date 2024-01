TCL this week announced new Q Class QLED TVs that will include new 120Hz refresh rates for gaming.

TCL’s Q6 series 85-inches and larger will include native 120Hz panel refresh rates and Game Accelerator 240 for 240 VRR gaming.

In addition, the TVs will feature High Brightness Plus LED Backlight for 28 percent more brightness.

Panel sizes will range from 43-inch to 98-inch TVs.