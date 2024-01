GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling game hardware in Dec.

For the month, the PS5 ranked as the No. 1 best-selling hardware in the UK. Sales declined 19 percent from the month prior.

In Nov., Sony released a compact version of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

PS5 sales totaled 46.6 million units to date.