Nvidia to deploy GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series

Nvidia Corp. this week announced new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards.

New products include the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the RTX 4070 SUPER.

The RTX 4070 SUPER is faster than the RTX 3090, uses less power, DLSS 3 is 1.5x faster, and can render most 1440p titles at over 100FPS. It will be sold Jan. 17 starting at $599.

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is 2.5x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and can game at 4K resolution. It will be sold Jan. 24 starting at $799.

Finally, the 4080 SUPER is 2x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. It comes equipped with the fastest GDDR6X video memory at 23 Gbps for 4K ray-traced gaming. It will be sold Jan. 31 at $999.