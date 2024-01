LG Electronics this week preview new OLED gaming displays that sport up to 480Hz fidelity.

New OLED displays range between 20 to 40 inches, including the 27-inch QHD OLED panel that contains the world’s first 480Hz refresh rate.

Other features include 0.03ms response time, and META Technology to enhance overall image quality.

New 34 and 39-inch panels feature a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 31.5-inch 4K panel for work and entertainment.