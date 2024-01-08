LG previews LG Gram Pro

LG Electronics this week previewed new LG Gram Pro notebooks to include Nvidia graphics cards in a thin chassis.

The LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 sport Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards and Intel AI Boost NPU to tackle AI workloads without a network connection.

In addition, the hardware includes a dual cooling system and a 2880 x 1800 OLED display option for the 16-inch model.

Finally, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 measures 12.4mm and 1,399 grams, and combines a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen to maximize functionality.