Xbox holds Last Chance Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Last Chance Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition at $82.49, RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition at $48.99, Ghost Runner 2 Brutal Edition at $34.99, Back 4 Blood at $13.49, Front Mission 1st: Remake at $23.44, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $10.49, Gotham Knights: Deluxe $17.99, Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition $20.99, Lost Planet 2 at $3.99, Mega Man 11 at $9.89, and Wild Hearts at $27.99.

The sale ends Jan. 15.