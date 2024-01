GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Superstars ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 30, Sonic Superstars ranked as the No. 16 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Sonic Superstars is a 2D action platform title that includes 3D graphics, new powers, new abilities, and an all-new setting.

The final game includes Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy for four-player local co-op functionality, a first in a Sonic title.