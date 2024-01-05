Xbox Game Pass removes Grand Theft Auto V

NEWSTECHXBS



January 5, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week removed Grand Theft Auto V from Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Grand Theft Auto V included the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the title.

The final game is set in the Los Santos criminal underworld.

