Spider-Man 2 No. 5 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 30, Spider-Man 2 ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that includes Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game includes the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.

The title has sold five million units at global retail.