Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 30, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Modern Warfare III contains free-form Open Combat Missions, including the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, and new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.