PSN holds Holiday Sale refresh

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Holiday Sale refresh for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at $48.99, FC 24 at $27.99, Diablo IV at $41.99, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition at $53.99, Hogwarts Legacy at $34.99, Alan Wake II at $47.99, Final Fantasy XVI at $41.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $34.99, Gran Turismo 7 at $39.89, Street Fighter 6 at $39.59, Lies of P at $47.99, and Resident Evil 4 at $29.99.

The sale ends Jan. 17.