Xbox Countdown Sale to conclude this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Countdown Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at $48.99, Starfield at $48.99, FC 24 at $27.99, NBA 2K24 at $34.99, Forza Motorsport Premium Edition at $79.99, Mortal Kombat 1 at $41.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $34.99, Street Fighter 6 at $40.19, Alan Wake 2 at $47.99, Party Animals at $13.99, Dead Island 2 at $41.99, Stray at $22.49, and Resident Evil 4 at $29.99.

The sale ends Jan. 3.