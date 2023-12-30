Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Steam Gold Top Seller

Valve Inc. this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for the PC ranked as a Gold Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division in 2023.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.