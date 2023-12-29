Starfield Steam Platinum Top Seller

Valve Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as a Steam Platinum Top Seller in 2023 based on gross revenue.

For the year, Starfeid ranked as a Platinum Top Seller based on gross revenue measured from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2023.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG to include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.