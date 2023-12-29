Forza Motorsport No. 44 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this week said Forza Motorsport for the Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title.

This week, Forza Motorsport ranked as the No. 44 Most Played Xbox title.

Forza Motorsport includes overhauled physics, dynamic time of day, and real-time ray tracing on track.

Vehicles include the 2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 Dpi, 1958 Aston Martin DBR1, 2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7, 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3, 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT, 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM, 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE, 2019 Brabham BT62, 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R, 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe, 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupé, 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G, 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4, 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans, 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z, 2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra, 2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1, 1967 Honda RA300, 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo, 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO, 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B, 1966 McLaren M2B, 2019 McLaren Senna GTR, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator, 2016 NIO EP9, 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo, 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35), 2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR, and the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3.

Racing tracks includes Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Laguna Seca Raceway, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and the all-new Circuit Hakone.

The final game features environments capture in photogrammetry and 3D material scans.