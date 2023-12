Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week released the Kuma Reveal and Gameplay Trailer for Tekken 8 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC Jan. 26, 2024.

The trailer features Kuma armed with a salmon and he proposes to Panda.

Tekken 8 will sport 32 characters including veterans Jin and Kazuya.

In addition, the title will include a single-player Arcade Quest mode to create an avatar and participate in a virtual tournament.

It will be sold Jan. 26.