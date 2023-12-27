Mario Kart 8 Deluxe No. 8 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch ranked in the top 10 in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 16,405 units to rank at No. 8 for the week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 57.01 million units as of Sept. 30, 2023.

The title ranks as the top-selling software title for the Nintendo Switch to date.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes all DLC tracks and characters new characters including Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr.

Battle modes include Renegade Roundup to capture enemies and put them in jail; Balloon Battle, Bomb-omb Blast, Coin Runners, and Shine Thief to steal and hold the Shine Sprite for 20 seconds.

In addition, the title supports multiplayer for up to 12 local and online.

The final game includes two-item functionality, and new items including Boo and the Feather.