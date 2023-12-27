Call of Duty No. 2 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this week said Call of Duty ranked as a Most Played Xbox title in the latest data from the company.

This week, Call of Duty ranked as the No. 2 Most Played Xbox title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III includes Open Combat missions for various methods to complete the mission from stealth to night-vision equipment to suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.