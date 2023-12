Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Monster Hunter Rise Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Monster Hunter Rise software by up to 60 percent.

Discounted products include Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1, “Lost Code” Hunter Layered Weapon Pack, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit.

The sale ends Dec. 27.