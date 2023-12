Sony Corp. this week is holding the Hogwarts Legacy Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

This week, the Hogwarts Legacy PS4 SKU sells at $29.99, 50 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world RPG in which the user is a student at Hogwarts in the 1800s who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens the wizarding world.

The sale ends Jan. 5.