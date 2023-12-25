Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 No. 16 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) sold 8,664 units to rank at No. 16 in software sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

The final game includes Classic Mode difficulty and an enhanced visuals capture mode.