Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan Dec. 17 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 96,122 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 62,868 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 15,827 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 15,948 units in the period.

In Q2, Nintendo reported revenue of $2.2 billion, down four percent from the year prior. Net profit totaled $603 million, a decline of 19 percent year-over-year.

For Q2, Nintendo sold 6.84 million Nintendo Switch units, up 2.4 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 132.46 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.13 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Nintendo raised its full-year forecast ending Mar. 2024 to 1.58 trillion yen (from 1.45 trillion) in net sales and 420 billion yen (from 340 billion) in net profit.