Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Hits for the Holidays Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Sonic Superstars at $41.99, Metroid Dread at $41.99, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection at $29.99, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe at $39.99, FC 24 at $29.99, Batman: Arkham Trilogy at $41.99, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles at $15.99.

The sale ends Jan. 3.