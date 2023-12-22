Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III No. 1 PS4 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title in Nov. at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ranked as the No. 1 PS4 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Modern Warfare III contains free-form Open Combat Missions, including the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, and new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.