Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month of Nov., Final Fantasy XVI ranked as the No. 19 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.