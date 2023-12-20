Resident Evil 4 infects iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, Mac

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Resident Evil 4 for Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac.

Resident Evil 4 is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, in addition to Mac and iPad with an M1 or later.

The title supports cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac with one purchase.

Capcom’s RE ENGINE supports Metal and MetalFX Upscaling to take advantage of Apple silicon.

Through Jan. 17, the title sells at $29.99, 50 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.