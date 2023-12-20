PSN holds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

This week, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle sells at $48.99, 30 percent off the $69.99 MSRP.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition sells at $79.99, 20 percent off the $99.99 MSRP.

The sale ends Jan. 5.

The Campaign includes the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.