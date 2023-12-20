Alan Wake II No. 7 PS5 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this month said Epic Games’ Alan Wake II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in Nov. 2023.

For the month, Alan Wake II ranked as the No. 7 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Developed by Remedy Studios, Alan Wake II is a survival horror tile that includes FBI agent Saga Anderson and lost writer Alan Wake in two separate journeys that both spiral into a nightmare.

The final game includes two characters, two worlds, and two perspectives in the cityscape of Dark Place.