Xbox Series S Starter Bundle price cut to $239.99

Microsoft Corp. this month price cut the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to under $240 in a new holiday promotional sale.

This month, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle sells at $239.99, $60 off the $299.99 MSRP.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle includes the Xbox Series S hardware, Xbox Wireless Controller, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership.

The Xbox Series is 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X, includes a custom 512GB NVME SSD, and is all digital with no optical drive.

Graphics fidelity includes 1440p at up 120FPS, DirectX ray tracing, Variable Refresh Rate, Variable Rate Shading. 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for games.