Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 No. 6 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) sold 14,085 units to rank at No. 6 in software sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

The final game includes Classic Mode difficulty and an enhanced visuals capture mode.