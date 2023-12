Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise at $19.99, Alan Wake Remastered at $14.99, Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition at $19.99, Resident Evil 2 at $9.99, Nioh 2 at $19.99, and Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition at $19.99.

The sale ends Dec. 20.